EC to decide on Saturday whether ban on physical rallies should continue

Announcing dates for elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur on January 8, the poll panel had announced a ban on physical rallies, road and bike shows, and similar campaigning events till January 15.On January 15, the Commission extended the ban until January 22.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2022 20:20 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 20:19 IST
The Election Commission would meet on Saturday to decide whether the ban imposed by it on physical rallies and roadshows to prevent the spread of coronavirus should continue. Announcing dates for elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur on January 8, the poll panel had announced a ban on physical rallies, road and bike shows, and similar campaigning events till January 15.

On January 15, the Commission extended the ban until January 22. It had, however, granted a relaxation for the political parties to the extent that indoor meetings of maximum 300 people or 50 per cent of the capacity of the hall, or the prescribed limit set by state disaster management authorities can be held.

The poll panel will hold a series of virtual meets on Saturday to seek inputs from the Union Health Ministry, experts, the five poll-bound states and respective state chief electoral officers to arrive at a decision.

