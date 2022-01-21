Left Menu

Lithuania setting up 130m euros fund for businesses harmed by China

Lithuania was promissed by European Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager the state support for the businesses would be reviewed as soon as possible, the economy ministry said in a statement on Friday. In addition to the fund, which can loan companies up to 10 million euros, Lithuania wants to allow the affected businesses to access the upcoming 200 million euros loan fund which is being set up to fight the effects of COVID-19 pandemic.

Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 21-01-2022 23:35 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 23:35 IST
Lithuania setting up 130m euros fund for businesses harmed by China
  • Country:
  • Lithuania

Lithuania is setting up a 130 million euros loan fund for businesses hit by Chinese action as the country faces economic pressure from Beijing after allowing Taiwan to open a de facto embassy in Vilnius. Lithuanian businesses reported being unable to export or import into China after allowing self-ruled Taiwan, which China views as part of its territory, to open a representation office last year.

China has pressed multinationals to sever ties with Lithuania or face exclusion from its market, a harsh move that has dragged companies into a political dispute and placed Beijing on a collision course with the European Union. Lithuania was promissed by European Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager the state support for the businesses would be reviewed as soon as possible, the economy ministry said in a statement on Friday.

In addition to the fund, which can loan companies up to 10 million euros, Lithuania wants to allow the affected businesses to access the upcoming 200 million euros loan fund which is being set up to fight the effects of COVID-19 pandemic. "China's actions affect the entire EU single market, so a strong and coordinated European policy response is needed to discourage such actions", Minister Ausrine Armonaite said in the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

 India
2
Free State records highest pass rate of learners in 2021 NSC exams

Free State records highest pass rate of learners in 2021 NSC exams

 South Africa
3
Science News Roundup: Study casts doubt on reliability of rapid antigen tests in kids; COVID transmission through breastmilk unlikely; New York Mayor Adams to receive first paycheck in cryptocurrency and more

Science News Roundup: Study casts doubt on reliability of rapid antigen test...

 Global
4
IAEA, FAO supporting global labs to help control chemical residues in foods

IAEA, FAO supporting global labs to help control chemical residues in foods

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022