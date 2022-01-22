Left Menu

US blocks flights by Chinese airlines in escalating dispute

The United States has moved to block 44 flights to the US by Chinese airlines in retaliation for China forcing the cancellation of flights by US airlines.The Transportation Departments Friday order affecting four Chinese airlines is the latest development in a long-running dispute over COVID-19 restrictions.China previously barred some inbound flights by Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and American Airlines after passengers on earlier flights tested positive for the virus.

Updated: 22-01-2022 02:35 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 02:32 IST
China previously barred some inbound flights by Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and American Airlines after passengers on earlier flights tested positive for the virus. The US maintains that China's actions violated a treaty over access to each country by the other country's airlines.

The Transportation Department said that China's move to block 44 flights by US carriers was ''adverse to the public interest and warrant proportionate remedial action by the department''.

The department said that China's regulations are unfair because passengers who test negative for the virus before their flight but positive up to seven days later can result in future flights being cancelled.

The US order limits flights between Jan. 30 and March 29 by Air China, China Eastern Airlines, China Southern Airlines and Xiamen Airlines.

The dispute over flights goes back to 2020 and the early days of the pandemic. In 2020, the Trump administration backed down from a threat to block four Chinese airlines after China agreed to let United and Delta operate a limited number of flights. The spat flared again in August 2021, when the US Transportation Department limited the number of passengers on some Chinese flights to the US after China imposed similar limits on United. In December, Delta blamed new Chinese restrictions when a plane bound for Shanghai returned to Seattle.

