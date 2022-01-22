Left Menu

Goods train derails in Mathura, rail traffic hit

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 22-01-2022 21:16 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 21:16 IST
A goods train derailed in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh, affecting rail traffic between Mathura and Delhi, officials said on Saturday.

Several coaches of the Ghaziabad-bound freight train derailed at 11.30 pm Friday, they said.

The accident took place between Bhuteshwar and Vrindavan Road stations of Mathura-Palwal section.

''Both up and down routes and the third line have been affected owing to the derailment,” Agra division railways PRO S K Srivastava said.

Over 300 men under the supervision of senior officers and engineers have been working continuously to remove the coaches, which were loaded with cement, he said.

Shivam Sharma, CPRO of North Central Railway, said the up line of Mathura-Palwal section may be restored before midnight of Saturday.

According to officials, 10 trains have been cancelled and two trains have been partially cancelled due to the accident. For 59 more trains, either the routes have been diverted or their timings changed, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

