RPG Life Sciences Q3 net up 14 pc at Rs 15 cr

RPG Life Sciences on Tuesday said its net profit increased 14 per cent to Rs 14.63 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 12.87 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 116.19 crore in the third quarter as compared to Rs 107.72 crore in the year-ago period, RPG Life Sciences said in a regulatory filing.

''Domestic formulations business recorded a robust growth both in value and volumes -- significantly better than the market. While life cycle management initiatives helped legacy brands register healthy growth, our new product portfolio is also witnessing impressive uptake,'' RPG Life Sciences Managing Director Yugal Sikri said.

RPG Life Sciences is part of RPG Enterprises which has interests in diverse sectors like infrastructure, tyres and IT.

