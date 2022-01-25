Left Menu

RPG Life Sciences Q3 net up 14 pc at Rs 15 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2022 20:51 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 20:51 IST
RPG Life Sciences Q3 net up 14 pc at Rs 15 cr
  • Country:
  • India

RPG Life Sciences on Tuesday said its net profit increased 14 per cent to Rs 14.63 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 12.87 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 116.19 crore in the third quarter as compared to Rs 107.72 crore in the year-ago period, RPG Life Sciences said in a regulatory filing.

''Domestic formulations business recorded a robust growth both in value and volumes -- significantly better than the market. While life cycle management initiatives helped legacy brands register healthy growth, our new product portfolio is also witnessing impressive uptake,'' RPG Life Sciences Managing Director Yugal Sikri said.

RPG Life Sciences is part of RPG Enterprises which has interests in diverse sectors like infrastructure, tyres and IT.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

 Australia
2
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deploying microservices

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deployin...

 China
3
Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Global
4
Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

 Israel

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022