Orpea France head says "we do not pretend that we never made mistakes"

The head of Orpea France, Jean-Christophe Romersi, on Tuesday said that claims of mistreatment, made against the company by a book to be published this week, were false, but added "we do not pretend that we never made mistakes."

In an interview with BFM television, Romersi said that the retirement home business is a "human endeavor", adding that the company was taking the accusations seriously.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)