3Pillar Global's India Workplace Culture Acknowledged by Great Place to Work® Institute For The Fifth Year In A Row

Leading digital product company's India team recognized with noteworthy award FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Pillar Global (''3Pillar''), a global developer of cutting-edge digital products and a leader in digital innovation strategy, has been named a Great Place to Work by the Great Place to Work® Institute for the fifth year in a row. This award recognizes companies for creating a high-trust and high-performance culture.

''With another unprecedented year in the books, I could not be prouder of our team in India for receiving this award,'' said David DeWolf, CEO of 3Pillar Global. ''Our workplace culture is built on trust, collaboration, and, above all, people. I'm delighted to see our team receive this well-deserved recognition for championing our core values in their everyday work.'' The Great Place to Work® Certification distinguishes companies where more than 70% of employees rate the organization highly on a series of surveys that measure trust and the effectiveness of culture-building in the organization. This year, 3Pillar Global scored 90 out of 100 on the Institute's Trust Index, which assesses employee satisfaction across five categories: credibility, respect, fairness at the workplace, pride, and camaraderie. 3Pillar scored the highest in camaraderie, with a score of 92, followed by a score of 91 in pride, scores of 90 in both credibility and respect, and a score of 87 in fairness at the workplace. ''I'm so thrilled that our team in India has received this honor for the fifth year in a row. Across the entire company, our teams are all committed to implementing 3Pillar's core values and cultivating a successful workplace culture,'' said Govind Negi, senior director of talent management and delivery center lead at 3Pillar. The Great Place to Work® Institute's methodology is recognized as rigorous and objective, and is considered the gold standard for identifying great workplaces across business, academia, and government organizations. Every year, more than 10,000 organizations from more than 60 countries are evaluated by the Great Place to Work® assessment. In addition to winning the Great Place to Work award, 3Pillar has also been listed as one of the Washington Post's Top Workplaces three times and has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies in the U.S. nine times.

For more information on 3Pillar Global and their work building software products for digitally-transforming businesses, visit www.3pillarglobal.com. About 3Pillar Global 3Pillar Global builds breakthrough software products that power cutting-edge digital transformations and define the next generation of digital business. 3Pillar's innovative product development solutions drive rapid revenue, increase market share, and ensure customer growth. Leveraging the ''Product Mindset,'' 3Pillar delivers disruptive and transformative digital and software products to clients across industries, from CARFAX and Fortune to PBS. Visit www.3pillarglobal.com for more information and career opportunities. To learn more about the Product Mindset, visit www.productmindset.com and pick up a copy of ''The Product Mindset: Succeed in the Digital Economy by Changing the Way Your Organization Thinks,'' by 3Pillar CEO David DeWolf and VP of UX/UI for CoStar Group Jessica Hall.

About Great Place to Work® Institute Great Place to Work® Institute is a global research, consulting and training firm that helps organizations identify, create and sustain great workplaces through the development of high-trust workplace cultures. Great Place to Work serves businesses, nonprofit organizations and government agencies in over 50 countries. To find out more about the Great Place to Work® Institute, visit https://www.greatplacetowork.in/commitment-gptw/#commitment-28 Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/999739/3Pillar_Global_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)