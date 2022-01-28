HPCL expands footprint in non-fuel retailing

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) will set up its own chain of multi-channel retail stores at its petrol pumps as the nation's third-largest fuel retailer looks to give a push to non-fuel retailing.

As part of this, HPCL has opened two more convenio stores under the brand name 'HaPpyShop', the company said in a statement.

''The new HaPpyShop stores have been opened at the company's Auto Care Centre, Bandra West in Mumbai and Millennium Retail Outlet in Visakhapatnam,'' it said.

The first retail store under the brand name HaPpyShop was opened at the company's petrol pump at Nepean Sea Road in Mumbai in September 2021 and the store has been a huge hit among the residents of the locality.

In addition, the online store at Madurai was also inaugurated marking the entry of HaPpyShop in purely online format also, the statement said.

''The company has decided to set up its own chain of multi-channel retail stores under the brand name HaPpyShop for making available the products of daily need to its customers,'' HPCL said. ''The product range in each of the new stores has been meticulously planned to suit the tastes and preferences of the local neighborhoods.'' With a refreshing appearance and layout, the Stores are equipped with advanced technology to provide a seamless shopping experience to customers in the nearby areas.

Along with the experience of physical stores, they have the option of online shopping with a door delivery model. Customers will be able to browse and shop the merchandise on HPCL's 'HP Pay App' (available on App Store and Play Store) and have goods delivered to their homes.

Speaking on the occasion, HPCL Chairman and Managing Director M K Surana said, ''At HPCL, we are focused on giving a differentiated experience to the customers. HaPpyShops will provide a range of quality products to the customers at a great value.'' HPCL has also started marketing branded packaged drinking water under the name 'Paani@Club HP' at its petrol pumps across the country adding another offering in the customer convenience.

''The offering has been well accepted by the customers and is creating its own space,'' the statement added.

