CSC starts providing demat account, digital PAN card service

Once the e-sign process is carried out for the demat account, the form gets submitted and the citizen receives a message of successful submission. Demat and trading account credentials will be made available on the citizens e-mail ID.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2022 21:54 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 21:54 IST
Government-promoted CSC E-Governance Services India on Monday said it has partnered with Stockholding Corporation of India to launch the demat account opening service to people.

Apart from the demat account, citizens can also now get their PAN card made digitally through CSC by uploading all the required documents and the PAN card will be dispatched to the citizen's residential address within 24 hours of application, CSC said in a statement.

''With the government deciding to reduce its holding by bringing in the LIC IPO this year, LIC policyholders can apply for the IPO.

''For this, they will be required to link their PAN card with their LIC policy and open a demat account. CSC can help over 30 crore LIC policyholders in acquiring demat account, which will help them apply for shares seamlessly,'' CSC SPV Managing Director Dinesh Tyagi said.

The service will be at around four lakh CSC centres across the country.

The village-level entrepreneur (VLE), who manages the CSC centre, will help file the citizens' details like name, e-mail, Aadhaar-linked mobile number, PAN Card, Aadhaar, address and bank details through the Digital Seva Portal.

The photo of the citizen is also captured through the web camera. Once the e-sign process is carried out for the demat account, the form gets submitted and the citizen receives a message of successful submission. Demat and trading account credentials will be made available on the citizen's e-mail ID.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

