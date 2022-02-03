PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 3

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

** N Ireland minister halts post-Brexit agriculture customs checks https://on.ft.com/348308O ** Siemens Gamesa replaces CEO after run of profit warnings https://on.ft.com/3ghwLpR

** UK faces low-growth, high-tax future, warns CBI boss https://on.ft.com/3ojeTiM ** AMC's meme-stock recovery helps it cut debt costs with fresh $950 mn deal https://on.ft.com/3uBWZMv

Overview ** Northern Ireland's agriculture minister Edwin Poots has announced a halt to post-Brexit customs checks on agricultural goods in defiance to date of trading rules which were implemented after the UK left the European Union.

** Siemens Gamesa has replaced CEO Andreas Nauen for the second time in less than two years, with Jochen Eickholt, since profit warnings have halved the company's market value over the last 12 months. ** Tony Danker, director-general of Confederation of British Industry, will raise concerns about the effect of an increased corporation tax on businesses which is to be implemented next year, in a speech on Thursday.

** AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc has increased the size of a deal to borrow from investors to $950 million from earlier $500 million, to refinance debt. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

