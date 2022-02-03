Left Menu

Equity indices open in red, Sensex down by 97 points

Equity indices opened in red on Thursday with Sensex down by 96.69 points and Nifty down by 21.70 points.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-02-2022 09:42 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 09:42 IST
Equity indices opened in red on Thursday with Sensex down by 96.69 points and Nifty down by 21.70 points. The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 96.69 points or 0.16 per cent at 59461.64 at 9.25 am.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17758.30 at 9.25 am, down by 21.70 points or 0.12 per cent. On the Sensex, the top gaining sectors were realty and energy, while the sectors trading at a loss were Information Technology (IT) and TECK. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

