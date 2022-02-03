Left Menu

Rail fracture disrupts Kolkata Metro services

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-02-2022 12:14 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 12:12 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Metro Railway services in the city's north-south axis were partially hit for nearly three hours on Thursday morning after a rail fracture was detected between Belgachia and Shyambazar stations, an official said.

Truncated services ran from 8.14 am to 11.06 am between Girish Park and Kavi Subhas stations and also between Dumdum and Dakshineswar stations, the Kolkata Metro official said.

Many people faced difficulties reaching their destinations during the morning rush hour. Normal services were restored between Dakshineswar and Kavi Subhas terminal stations at 11.06 am, the official added.

