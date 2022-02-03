BT says JV improves financial profile of its sports unit
Reuters | London | Updated: 03-02-2022 14:26 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 14:24 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
BT Chief Executive Philip Jansen said opting for a joint venture for its sports business with Discovery improved the financial profile of the unit while retaining exciting content for its customers.
"From a corporate finance point of view, the profile much improves, because obviously there'd be synergies, both in cost and revenue," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Discovery
- Philip Jansen
Advertisement