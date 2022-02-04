Senior Industry & Consulting Leader, Rajesh Padmanabhan appointed as Chairman, HONO

GURGAON, India, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rajesh Padmanabhan, corporate whizz and man-of-many-parts is all set to join HONO as Chairman of HONO Board of Directors.

A man with over 3 decades of pioneering work globally, across diverse functions like Business P&L, HR, Corporate Strategy, Consulting, Technology, Banking and Start-up entrepreneurship, Rajesh is now to oversee the global expansion of HONO, accelerate growth, deepen domain and product expertise and help the company in organizational building.

''Rajesh Padmanabhan at the fore of the HONO board of directors promises accelerated changes,'' said Mukul Jain, CEO of HONO. ''His experience runs deep, and his learnings are multi-functional and multi-disciplinary, including that of HR and global business. This will be valuable to HONO as we grow and pursue our vision of Transforming HR with technology, business impact and innovation.'' The prefect person for a 'people platform', Rajesh's work is marked by his emphasis on business with a people-focus. He is a recipient of the UN Award for exemplary work in diversity & inclusive practices in one of his executive roles. Evidently, a global business transformer, he has managed diverse cross-cultural teams across North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, South East Asia & APAC. A double Master's in Human Resources & Finance from the University of Mumbai, holding him in good stead. Rajesh's career curve spans a rigorous beginning that involved handling systems on mainframes, a role as corporate banker, managing P&Ls, Corporate Strategy, powering institutional business of SME (Small & Medium Enterprises), SAP Functional, Business Consulting and Global HR. It's an enviable work-journey, which indicates a strong foothold in administering convergence between business and people technologies.

For HONO, which prides itself on the ability to scale up or down and tailor its platform solutions for varied industry sectors, Rajesh's experience with industries that include Banking, Manufacturing, Hospitality & Consumer, IT Services, Consulting & Diversified Conglomerates is a near-perfect alignment. Commenting on this, Georgie Antony, Director, South East Asia, HONO, said, ''We believe we are at the cusp of a major leap with Rajesh, who has all that is needed to navigate the new millennial business-people matrix. His multi-dimensional expertise reflects HONO's: be it organizational excellence, leadership building, talent designing, rewards management or all-round HR operations. We believe Rajesh will guide & lead radical and innovative changes at HONO.'' About HONO HONO is a people first, employee experience platform that utilises next gen technology to automate and simplify processes for the entire employee lifecycle. HONO Solutions surface real time actionable insights, forward looking actions and act as a single source of truth leading to successful Organization Transformations.

HONO services over 300+ organizations, engaging with over One Million employees, globally.

