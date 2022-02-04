Left Menu

Godrej Properties cancels deal with D B Realty

Real estate firm Godrej Properties has decided to cancel its plans to invest Rs 700 crore in D B Realty to acquire 10 per cent stake and also set up a joint platform amid concerns raised by minority shareholders and other stakeholders.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2022 19:14 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 19:14 IST
Godrej Properties cancels deal with D B Realty
  • Country:
  • India

Real estate firm Godrej Properties has decided to cancel its plans to invest Rs 700 crore in D B Realty to acquire 10 per cent stake and also set up a joint platform amid concerns raised by minority shareholders and other stakeholders. On Thursday, Godrej Properties had announced that it will invest Rs 400 crore to acquire around 10 per cent stake in D B Realty and another Rs 300 crore to set up a joint platform for undertaking slum redevelopment projects.

''We've decided against going ahead post the feedback we received from various stakeholders including our minority investors,'' Godrej Properties Ltd Executive Chairman Pirojsha Godrej told PTI when asked whether the investment deal with DB Realty has been cancelled. ''There were concerns with the structure of the investment as well as with the slum redevelopment business in general,'' he added. As per the proposed deal, the total size of the joint platform between Godrej Properties and D B Realty was to be Rs 600 crore, with each party contributing Rs 300 crore. Mumbai-based Godrej Properties Ltd (GPL), one of the leading developers in the country, had proposed to invest a total of Rs 700 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

 United States
2
Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals'

Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals...

 United States
3
Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

 Global
4
New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar system

New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar syste...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022