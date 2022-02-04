Left Menu

Infra being enhanced to run trains at 130 kmph on Itarsi-Nagpur-Ballarshaha route: CR

As to the laying of third and fourth lines on the Nagpur-Wardha route, the DRM said work of 20 km route was completed last year and the division was pushing hard to complete 33 km work in 2022-23. The work of 26 km will be finished in 2023-24, she said.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 04-02-2022 22:31 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 22:31 IST
The Central Railway's Nagpur division is upgrading the tracks to enhance the speed of trains to 130 km per hour on the Itarasi-Nagpur-Ballarshaha route, a senior official said on Friday.

At present, Rajdhani and Duronto trains run at 120 km per hour, said Divisional Railway Manager Richa Khare here.

The route is being prepared to run the trains at 130 km per hour very soon, she told reporters. As to the laying of third and fourth lines on the Nagpur-Wardha route, the DRM said work of 20 km route was completed last year and the division was pushing hard to complete 33 km work in 2022-23. The work of 26 km will be finished in 2023-24, she said. PTI COR KRK KRK KRK

