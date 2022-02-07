Maruti Suzuki opens bookings for new Baleno; launch later this month

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Monday said it has commenced bookings for the new version of its premium hatchback Baleno, which it plans to launch later this month.

With the introduction of the new version of the model, the company aims to further strengthen its position in the premium hatchback segment that currently accounts for around 23 per cent of the overall domestic passenger vehicle sales. Baleno competes with the likes of Hyundai i20, Tata Motors Altroz and Volkwagen Polo.

''The model comes with a number of advanced features. We have been criticised in the past for having less features in our cars, but with the new Baleno, it has been completely addressed. We have gone beyond what is being offered in the segment, that is the major change and help in raising the aspirational quotient of the model even more,'' MSI Senior Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) Shashank Srivastava told PTI in an interaction.

The model comes with an updated platform, updated exterior and interiors and a new petrol engine, which has been tuned to deliver a fuel efficiency of over 22 km per litre, he added.

Srivastava noted that MSI has over 60 per cent market share in the overall hatchback segment and the new Baleno would help in further consolidating the company's position in the space.

''Last fiscal, the premium hatchback segment stood at around 6.57 lakh units. This fiscal the volumes have already crossed 5 lakh units,'' Srivastava noted when asked about the segment.

Elaborating on the popularity of the model, he noted that Baleno has taken the least number of months to cross the 10 lakh sales mark in the domestic market.

''It was first launched in October 2015 and completed one million sales in November 2021, which is in 72 months. This is the shortest ever time for any four-wheeler brand in the country to achieve such a milestone,'' Srivastava stated. MSI sells Baleno through its premium sales network Nexa.

Customers can book the new Baleno with a payment of Rs 11,000, the auto major said.

''The Baleno brand has redefined the premium hatchbacks in India. With over 1 million delighted Baleno customers, it reigns in the premium hatchback segment and has been consistently featuring among the top 5 best-selling cars in the country,'' Srivastava stated.

The new age Baleno is dynamically crafted to fulfil the needs of a tech-savvy generation that settles for nothing but the best, he added.

''We are confident that the new age Baleno will turn heads and delight customers with its distinctive presence, cutting edge tech and outstanding performance,'' Srivastava noted.

MSI Chief Technical Officer (Engineering) CV Raman said that launched in 2015, Baleno has been a trendsetter with its design, premium interiors and convenient features.

''The new age Baleno, equipped with modern technology, advanced features and the NEXA signature 'Crafted Futurism' design language ushers in a new dawn of connectivity in the premium hatchback segment.

"While working on the new age Baleno, we have laid a special focus on the use of modern technologies that will excite the customer while also ensuring a safer and more convenient drive,'' he added.

The new Baleno comes with various segment-first features like the heads-up display and idle start-stop technology, among others.

