Sweden to lift travel curbs on Nordic countries, the EU - public broadcaster
Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 07-02-2022 21:27 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 21:27 IST
Sweden
- Sweden
The Swedish government decided on Monday to lift travel restrictions for foreign nationals travelling to Sweden from other Nordic countries, the European Union and the European Economic Area, Swedish radio reported.
The public broadcaster said the restrictions, which were introduced to slow the spread of the coronavirus, would be lifted Wednesday.
