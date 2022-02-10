Google reveals most-searched job roles

Google Search trends have revealed what career paths people are most interested in. Trends suggest that over the past year, people were most interested in jobs that involve helping others, travelling on the job, working in real estate and ideally, be in charge.

Below are the top 10 "how to become" jobs between January 2021-January 2022:

Real estate agent Flight attendant Notary Therapist Pilot Firefighter Personal trainer Psychiatrist Physical therapist Electrician

The Search Trends also reveal the top countries where people searched for "how to leave your job". These include - The Philippines, followed by South Africa, then the U.S., Australia and the United Kingdom.

"The first thing we noticed was how global this experience has been. The Great Resignation of 2021 is usually talked about as an American phenomenon, but Search trends suggest that people everywhere were looking to leave their jobs," Google said.

Further, Search Trends for professional certifications and training programs suggest that people are interested in real estate and in jobs involving hair and beauty, medical assisting and data analytics.

According to Google Search Trends, these were the trending professional certifications and training programs in the U.S. (January 2021-January 2022):