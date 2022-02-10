Left Menu

Google reveals most-searched job roles

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 10-02-2022 08:16 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 08:16 IST
Google reveals most-searched job roles
Image Credit: Google
  • Country:
  • United States

Google Search trends have revealed what career paths people are most interested in. Trends suggest that over the past year, people were most interested in jobs that involve helping others, travelling on the job, working in real estate and ideally, be in charge.

Below are the top 10 "how to become" jobs between January 2021-January 2022:

  1. Real estate agent
  2. Flight attendant
  3. Notary
  4. Therapist
  5. Pilot
  6. Firefighter
  7. Personal trainer
  8. Psychiatrist
  9. Physical therapist
  10. Electrician

The Search Trends also reveal the top countries where people searched for "how to leave your job". These include - The Philippines, followed by South Africa, then the U.S., Australia and the United Kingdom.

"The first thing we noticed was how global this experience has been. The Great Resignation of 2021 is usually talked about as an American phenomenon, but Search trends suggest that people everywhere were looking to leave their jobs," Google said.

Further, Search Trends for professional certifications and training programs suggest that people are interested in real estate and in jobs involving hair and beauty, medical assisting and data analytics.

According to Google Search Trends, these were the trending professional certifications and training programs in the U.S. (January 2021-January 2022):

  1. Google data analytics professional certificate
  2. NCMA certification
  3. Child development associate certification
  4. Eyelash technician training program
  5. Electrician training program
  6. Real estate training program
  7. Barber training program

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death in five months; Purdue Pharma bankruptcy mediator says Sacklers, US states closer to deal over opioid claims and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death ...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022