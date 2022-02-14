Left Menu

Hong Kong shares close down on Ukraine fears, Fed tightening

** The People's Bank of China will meet the reasonable financing demands of the real economy while not resorting to flood-like stimulus, it said in its fourth-quarter implementation report. ** The central bank also said it will fend off systemic financial risks and will not use real estate as a short-term method of stimulating the economy, sending mainland developers listed in Hong Kong down more than 5%.

Hong Kong shares finished lower on Monday, dragged down by tech giants and financial names on warnings that Russia could invade Ukraine at any time and as an alarmingly high U.S. inflation reading sparked worries of a more hawkish Federal Reserve. The Hang Seng index fell 1.4%, to 24,556.57, while the China Enterprises Index lost 1.9%, to 8,618.48 points.

** The United States on Sunday said Russia might create a surprise pretext for an attack, as it reaffirmed a pledge to defend "every inch" of NATO territory. ** The People's Bank of China will meet the reasonable financing demands of the real economy while not resorting to flood-like stimulus, it said in its fourth-quarter implementation report.

** The central bank also said it will fend off systemic financial risks and will not use real estate as a short-term method of stimulating the economy, sending mainland developers listed in Hong Kong down more than 5%. ** "Hong Kong shares will continue to benefit from China's 'stabilise growth' policies," said investment bank CICC in a note. "However, the expectations of a tightening Fed policy and geopolitical tensions are potential risks."

** The Hang Seng Tech Index lost 1.7%, while the Hang Seng Finance Index retreated 0.9%. ** Tech giants Meituan and Alibaba Group , insurers Ping An and China Life plunged more than 3% each.

** Chinese property developer Sunac closed down nearly 12% after Moody's downgrade. ** China Aoyuan slumped 10.8%, after it said January unaudited property contracted sales were about 1.92 billion yuan, down more than 80% from January 2021.

