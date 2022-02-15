Left Menu

Scoreboard: 2nd WODI, India vs NZ

PTI | Queenstown | Updated: 15-02-2022 10:59 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 10:55 IST
Scoreboard: 2nd WODI, India vs NZ
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Scoreboard of the second WODI between India and New Zealand here on Tuesday.

India innings: Sabbhineni Meghana c and b Amelia Kerr 49 Shafali Verma c Satterthwaite b Rosemary Mair 24 Yastika Bhatia c Bates b S Devine 31 Mithali Raj not out 66 Harmanpreet Kaur c Amelia Kerr b Fran Jonas 10 Richa Ghosh c Amelia Kerr b S Devine 65 Pooja Vastrakar c Amelia Kerr b Jess Kerr11 Deepti Sharma not out 1 Extras: (LB-2, W-10, NB-1) 13 Total: (for 6 wickets in 50 overs) 270 Fall of Wickets: Fall of wickets: 1-61, 2-110, 3-111, 4-135, 5-243, 6-268.

Bowling: Hayley Jensen 10-0-4-0, Jess Kerr 8-0-46-1, Rosemary Mair 6-0-33-1, Fran Jones 10-0-60-1, Amelia Kerr 8-0-43-1, Sophie Devine 8-0-42-2.

New Zealand Innings: Sophie Devinec Yastika Bhatia b Gayakwad 33 Suzie Bates st (sub)Taniya Bhatia b Deepti Sharma 16 Amelia Kerr not out 119 Amy Satterthwaite c Harmanpreet Kaur b Deepti Sharma 0 Maddy Green c Yastika Bhatia b Poonam Yadav 52 Brooke Halliday c Deepti Sharma b Harmanpreet Kaur 13 Katey Martin b Deepti Sharma 20 Hayley Jensen b Deepti Sharma 4 Jess Kerr not out 6 Extras: (LB-1, W-9) 10 Total: (For 7 wickets in 49 Overs) 273 Fall of wickets: 1-35, 2-52, 3-55, 4-183, 5-200, 6-239, 7-253.

Bowling: Pooja Vastrakar 7-0-45-0, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 10-0-53-1, Deepti Sharma 10-1-52-4, Poonam Yadav 10-0-41-1, Simran Bahadur 3-0-18-0, Harmanpreet Kaur 9-0-63-1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in progress

This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in pro...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports 1,347 COVID cases as healthcare system overwhelmed; Merck Japan says to accelerate imports of COVID-19 treatment and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports 1,347 COVID cases as healthcare syste...

 Global
3
NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

 India
4
LG unveils new CineBeam 4K laser projectors to elevate home cinema experience

LG unveils new CineBeam 4K laser projectors to elevate home cinema experienc...

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022