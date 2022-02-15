Scoreboard: 2nd WODI, India vs NZ
Scoreboard of the second WODI between India and New Zealand here on Tuesday.
India innings: Sabbhineni Meghana c and b Amelia Kerr 49 Shafali Verma c Satterthwaite b Rosemary Mair 24 Yastika Bhatia c Bates b S Devine 31 Mithali Raj not out 66 Harmanpreet Kaur c Amelia Kerr b Fran Jonas 10 Richa Ghosh c Amelia Kerr b S Devine 65 Pooja Vastrakar c Amelia Kerr b Jess Kerr11 Deepti Sharma not out 1 Extras: (LB-2, W-10, NB-1) 13 Total: (for 6 wickets in 50 overs) 270 Fall of Wickets: Fall of wickets: 1-61, 2-110, 3-111, 4-135, 5-243, 6-268.
Bowling: Hayley Jensen 10-0-4-0, Jess Kerr 8-0-46-1, Rosemary Mair 6-0-33-1, Fran Jones 10-0-60-1, Amelia Kerr 8-0-43-1, Sophie Devine 8-0-42-2.
New Zealand Innings: Sophie Devinec Yastika Bhatia b Gayakwad 33 Suzie Bates st (sub)Taniya Bhatia b Deepti Sharma 16 Amelia Kerr not out 119 Amy Satterthwaite c Harmanpreet Kaur b Deepti Sharma 0 Maddy Green c Yastika Bhatia b Poonam Yadav 52 Brooke Halliday c Deepti Sharma b Harmanpreet Kaur 13 Katey Martin b Deepti Sharma 20 Hayley Jensen b Deepti Sharma 4 Jess Kerr not out 6 Extras: (LB-1, W-9) 10 Total: (For 7 wickets in 49 Overs) 273 Fall of wickets: 1-35, 2-52, 3-55, 4-183, 5-200, 6-239, 7-253.
Bowling: Pooja Vastrakar 7-0-45-0, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 10-0-53-1, Deepti Sharma 10-1-52-4, Poonam Yadav 10-0-41-1, Simran Bahadur 3-0-18-0, Harmanpreet Kaur 9-0-63-1.
