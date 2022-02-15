Shriram Properties posts Rs 13.2 cr profit in Dec qtr

Shriram Properties has posted a net profit of Rs 13.21 crore for the quarter ended December.

It had posted a net loss of Rs 27.16 crore in the year-ago period, the company said.

Total income, however, fell to Rs 130.12 crore in the third quarter of the fiscal from Rs 161.70 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

This is the first quarterly result of Bengaluru-based Shriram Properties after it got listed on the stock exchanges.

