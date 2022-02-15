Left Menu

Gujarat govt signs pact with leading BPM firm for strategic partnership under IT policy

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 15-02-2022 19:04 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 19:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat government has signed a pact with a leading business process management (BPM) firm for strategic partnership under the state's newly launched IT/ITeS policy, according to an official statement released on Tuesday.

This is the first-ever agreement, which was signed after the Gujarat government unveiled its information technology and IT-enabled services (IT/ITeS) policy a week back.

The strategic partnership was signed between the Gujarat government and QX Global Group, a global business process management (BPM) company, in the presence of the state's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar on Tuesday, said the statement.

The agreement will result in generating nearly 2,000 new employment opportunities in coming years in the IT sector, said the statement.

Of the total 2,300 employees currently working with the firm across the world, nearly 1,700 professionals are working in Gujarat alone.

On the occasion, Patel gave assurance that his government will provide all necessary assistance to the company for its Gujarat operations, said the statement.

The state government had on February 8 launched a new IT/ITeS policy, with an aim to generate one lakh ''high-skilled jobs'' in the sector in the next five years.

The new policy, which will remain in force till 2027, offers a range of financial incentives to new investors wanting to set up IT or ITeS units in the state, according to the statement.

Apart from generating one lakh jobs in the sector, the new IT/ITeS policy also aims to increase Gujarat's IT-ITeS exports from the current Rs 3,000 crore annually to Rs 25,000 crore over the next five years, an eight-fold growth, it was stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

