Infosys BPM to hire 400 skilled workers in Costa Rica by 2022

Infosys BPM, the business process management arm of Bengaluru-headquartered Infosys, on Tuesday announced plans to hire 400 skilled customer services workers in Costa Rica by 2022.Infosys BPM in Costa Rica currently has a skilled workforce of more than 300 people across a diverse portfolio of services, including sales and fulfilment, sourcing and procurement, customer services, legal process management, human resource outsourcing, and Robotic Process Automation, a company statement said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-02-2022 21:38 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 21:38 IST
Infosys BPM to hire 400 skilled workers in Costa Rica by 2022
Infosys BPM, the business process management arm of Bengaluru-headquartered Infosys, on Tuesday announced plans to hire 400 skilled customer services workers in Costa Rica by 2022.

Infosys BPM in Costa Rica currently has a skilled workforce of more than 300 people across a diverse portfolio of services, including sales and fulfilment, sourcing and procurement, customer services, legal process management, human resource outsourcing, and Robotic Process Automation, a company statement said. ''The 400 new employees will be hired at multiple job levels and will be distributed across these service lines, with a primary focus on customer service,'' it said. CEO & Managing Director, Infosys BPM, Anantha Radhakrishnan, said, “Costa Rica, with its proximity to the US, friendly business policies, conducive infrastructure, and quality of talent, presents a stellar opportunity for us to grow our presence in Latin America.'' PTI RS SS SS

