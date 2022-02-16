PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Feb 16
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Prince Andrew settles lawsuit from Jeffrey Epstein accuser https://on.ft.com/3oR92S2 - UK acted unlawfully in appointing Dido Harding to key COVID role, judges rule https://on.ft.com/3uScX52
- UK Home Office demands Big Tech block ‘legal but harmful’ posts https://on.ft.com/34HFtvz - Rising energy costs push eurozone trade deficit to 13-year high https://on.ft.com/34CVeUF
Overview - Britain's Prince Andrew has settled a U.S. lawsuit by Virginia Giuffre accusing him of sexually abusing her when she was 17.
- The UK government's appointments of Dido Harding and Mike Coupe to senior emergency healthcare jobs was unlawful the High Court ruled on Tuesday. - The UK Home office is pushing for radical new powers to require web corporations to proactively monitor "legal nut harmful" user content.
- Surging energy prices have taken a toll on the eurozone economy alongwith a jump in Chinese imports to drive the trade deficit to a 13-year high in December. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
