Passenger found alive after blaze on Greece-Italy ferry - Greek official

Reuters | Corfu | Updated: 20-02-2022 12:40 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 12:40 IST
A passenger who was missing after a blaze swept through a ferry sailing from Greece to Italy has been found alive, a Greek shipping ministry official said on Sunday, leaving another 11 people unaccounted for.

A total of 241 passengers and 51 crew were onboard when the blaze broke out on the Italian-flagged Euroferry Olympic early on Friday en route from the Greek port of Igoumenitsa to the Italian port of Brindisi.

Vessels had moved most of the 280 people who were rescued to the nearby island of Corfu.

