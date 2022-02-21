Skill India efforts need to be integrated with education: Minister

The endeavours under the government's flagship Skill India mission need to be integrated with education to ensure that students can easily access the skill ecosystem, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Monday.

He was addressing a post-Budget webinar on fostering strong Industry-Skill Linkage.

“We need to build on what we have achieved in skilling in the last five years. The endeavours under Skill India need to be integrated with education, ensuring students can easily access the skill ecosystem,'' the Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said.

Chandrasekhar also emphasised that stronger employment and entrepreneurship outcomes need to be the by-product of skill initiatives synergising with the dynamic demands of the rapidly changing industries - local and global.

''We should be able to boost the skill development framework with the launch of DESH Stack e-portal, ensuring India becomes a leader in word-class technology,'' he said.

Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship shared his thoughts on the latest initiatives announced in the Budget 2022 and expressed his views on how partnerships can be reoriented with the current demands of the industry.

He further said the DESH portal will remove information loss between stakeholders and resolve existing asymmetries.

''It is also critical that academia and industry work hand in hand as the pandemic has taught us that how existing skills can vanish overnight, and new job roles can evolve swiftly. Therefore, a culture of skills should be developed that builds the capabilities of our workforce and prepares them for the World of Work,” he added.

