Crompton Greaves Consumer to acquire 81 pc stake in Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances for Rs 2,076 cr

Electrical consumer durables company Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (CGCEL) on Wednesday announced to acquire a majority stake of 81 per cent in Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances for a total consideration of Rs 2,076 crore.

Tamil Nadu-based Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances operates in kitchen and small domestic appliances and the deal will help CGCEL to expand into the segment.

It has signed a definitive agreement with promoters to ''acquire up to 55 per cent stake at Rs 1,403 per equity share, aggregating up to Rs 1,379.68 crore'', said regulatory updates by CGCEL.

It will also launch an open offer to the public shareholders of Butterfly, for ''acquiring up to 26 per cent stake in Butterfly at a price of Rs 1,433.90 per equity share, aggregating up to Rs 666.57 crore, for an aggregate total consideration of up to Rs 2,076.63 crore'', CGCEL added.

CGCEL will also pay Rs 30 crore to the promoters of Butterfly for acquiring the trademarks of the company.

The board of CGCEL in its meeting held on Wednesday considered and approved the share purchase agreement Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances promoters, it added.

The deal is ''expected to be financed through a mix of internal accruals and debt'' said CGCEL adding that the said transaction is subject to customary closing conditions.

In addition to that CGCEL's board also approved to enter into two separate agreements to acquire 9.12 acres of land from LLM Appliances for a consideration of Rs 63 crore and 3.37 acres of land from V M Balasubramaniam for Rs 22 crore at Chengalpettu, Tamil Nadu.

''The said land parcels are located adjacent to the registered office of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances,'' it added.

CGCEL operates in the consumer durables segment and lighting products.

The transaction will accelerate Crompton''s long-term strategic goal of becoming a leading player in the small domestic appliances segment, the company said adding that Butterfly's product Portfolio is ''geared to enable foray into new markets'', it said.

Commenting on the development, CGCEL Managing Director Shantanu Khosla said the company has in its long-term strategic plan, laid out the road map to extend the core product portfolio.

''A key step in this roadmap is to strengthen the small domestic appliances category. Butterfly, a brand with a vintage of over 5 decades, has grown to become a strong brand in South India, with deeply ingrained core values and positive culture amongst its employees.

'We appreciate the trust the promoter family behind Butterfly is placing in us to take the company to greater heights,'' he said.

While Butterfly Chairman V M Lakshminarayanan said, ''Crompton is a synergistic fit and together, there is great potential for powerful complementarity going forward. We have great respect for Crompton and are happy that this brand which has been so close to us is being entrusted to good hands at the right stage of its future growth journey.'' Butterfly will reach new heights and successes with its instilled values and culture, he added. Butterfly, which is listed on BSE and NSE, has a portfolio of kitchen and small domestic appliances that includes mixer grinders, tabletop wet grinders, pressure cookers, stainless steel vacuum flasks, LPG Stoves and non-stick cookware.

''Butterfly's complementary product portfolio coupled with scale and channel synergies will drive robust revenue growth and profitability,'' said CGCEL.

It is among the top-three pan-India kitchen and small domestic appliances players, it added.

''Butterfly's strong brand, design and technical capabilities and success in e-commerce are powerful enabling factors for its sustained industry-leading growth,'' it added.

In FY21, Butterfly reported revenues of Rs 870 crore, while CCGEL FY21 revenue was at around Rs 4,800 crore.

According to the company, the deal is an ''attractive fit for long-term strategy and vision'' of the company, aligned with its strategic pillars and ''complementarity in product portfolio and geographical presence''.

While in a separate filing Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances informed about the open offer being made for the acquisition of up to 46.48 lakh fully paid-up equity shares of the face value of Rs 10, representing 26 per cent share by the acquirer CGCEL.

''The offer price will be paid in cash,'' it said.

