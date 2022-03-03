Portugal's builder Mota-Engil turns to profit in 2021, orders hit record

Portuguese builder Mota-Engil swung to a net profit of 22 million euros ($24.40 million) in 2021 and its order book reached a record 7.6 billion euros after a strong second half offset the pandemic hit, the company said on Thursday. In 2020, the construction company, which operates in more than 20 countries across Europe, Africa, and Latin America, posted a 20 million euro net loss.

"2021 was a period of solid and sustained growth, driven notably by the very positive performance in the second half of the year, for which the recovery of the Africa region was decisive," it said in a statement. Sales jumped 9% to 2.66 billion euros and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 8% to 411 million euros with improved profitability in all regions. EBITDA margin fell slightly to 15% in 2021.

Turnover in Africa increased 20% to 910 million euros and Latin America sales rose 15% to 685 million euros. While European turnover slid 2% to 1 billion euros, impacted by lower activity in Poland, the European Union's pandemic recovery plan should create some big tenders, driving a positive outlook.

The company's backlog hit an all-time high of 7.6 billion euros, up 25% from a year earlier and the CAPEX rose to 213 million euros. The builder, which is 40% owned by the Mota family and 32.41% by China Communications Construction Company (CCCC), invested 213 million euros in 2021, from 197 million in 2020, and maintained its capital expenditure estimate of between 250 million to 300 million euros.

Last November the company presented long-term financial targets for revenue to reach 3.8 billion euros and net profit to reach 105 million euros by 2026. ($1 = 0.9016 euros)

