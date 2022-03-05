U.S. VP Harris to travel to Poland, Romania next week
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-03-2022 03:02 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 02:59 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Poland and Romania next week, her office said on Friday, with the visit coming after Russia's invasion of Ukraine as the U.S. looks to show support for Ukraine and its eastern NATO allies.
Harris' visit is scheduled from March 9 to March 11, her office said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks drop as investors cut risk on Ukraine tension
WRAPUP 11-Ukraine shelling renews invasion fears as Russia expels U.S. diplomat
US Senate approves resolution for Ukraine, warning Russia
FOREX-Yen bid, bitcoin battered as Ukraine fears leave traders nervous
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks steady on hopes for diplomacy in Ukraine