Russian airlines with foreign-leased planes told not to fly abroad from March 6

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-03-2022 16:39 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 16:33 IST
Russia's state aviation authority on Saturday recommended Russian airlines with foreign-leased aicraft to suspend flights of passengers and cargo abroad from Russia from March 6 and from foreign countries to Russia starting on March 8.

The European Union, Britain and United States and some other countries closed their airspace starting next week, part of a package of punitive measures after Russia invaded Ukraine. Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

