Russia in talks with aircraft leasing firms over sanctions
Reuters | Updated: 05-03-2022 19:18 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 19:18 IST
The Russian government is in talks with aircraft leasing companies to resolve potential issues linked to Western sanctions over the conflict in Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.
Earlier, Russia's state aviation authority recommended Russian airlines with foreign-leased aircraft to suspend flights of passengers and cargo abroad from Russia from March 6 and from foreign countries to Russia starting on March 8 to prevent their possible seizure.
