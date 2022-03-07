Left Menu

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 7

* GOLD: Gold prices scaled the $2,000 level for the first time in 1-1/2 years, as investors rushed to the safety of the metal in the wake of an escalating Russia-Ukraine crisis, while supply disruption fears sent palladium to an all-time high. * FTSE 100: Britain's blue-chip and mid-cap stock indexes recorded their worst week since March 2020 on Friday as concerns over the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine deepened.

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-03-2022 13:22 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 13:13 IST
Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening lower on Monday, with futures down 2.2%.

* EN+ GROUP: Russia's En+ Group said on Monday it was reviewing options for aluminum producer Rusal, in which it owns a majority stake, including carving out its international business. * SPECTRIS-OXFORD INSTRUMENTS: British electrical engineering company Spectris Plc said on Monday it had terminated talks regarding a possible offer worth 1.79 billion pounds ($2.37 billion) to buy tech firm Oxford Instruments , due to global economic uncertainties following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

* AMIGO HOLDINGS: British sub-prime lender Amigo Holdings Plc could restart lending if it meets certain conditions and its new business rescue plan is approved by the London High Court, the British financial regulator said to Amigo in a letter that was also published on its website on Monday. * SHELL: Oil major Royal Dutch Shell will put profits from any Russian oil it purchases into a fund that will go towards humanitarian aid to Ukraine, the company said on Saturday.

* ASDA: Britain's Asda has followed other UK supermarket groups in removing products originating from Russia from its stores and online following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. * GOLD: Gold prices scaled the $2,000 level for the first time in 1-1/2 years, as investors rushed to the safety of the metal in the wake of an escalating Russia-Ukraine crisis, while supply disruption fears sent palladium to an all-time high.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

