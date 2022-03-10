Left Menu

Around 48,000 Ukrainians have been evacuated through humanitarian corridors -Interfax

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 10-03-2022 03:02 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 03:02 IST
Around 48,000 Ukrainians have been evacuated through humanitarian corridors -Interfax
Around 48,000 Ukrainians have been evacuated through humanitarian corridors, Interfax Ukraine news agency said on Wednesday, citing a senior aide to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the president's office, said 43,000 people had left the city of Sumy, 3,500 from the Kiev region and 1,000 from Energodar.

