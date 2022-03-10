Left Menu

Paul Conway to join Reserve Bank of New Zealand as Chief Economist

Conway will take over the role on May 2 from Yuong Ha, who is due to leave later this month. Ha was one of a number of senior staff to announce their departure from the central bank in the past year. Bank Governor Adrian Orr has attributed the departures to operational changes and individual choice.

Paul Conway to join Reserve Bank of New Zealand as Chief Economist

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand said on Thursday that Paul Conway will join the central bank as Chief Economist and Director of Economics.

Conway is currently the Chief Economist at Bank of New Zealand and prior to that he was the economics and research director at government agency the Productivity Commission. Conway will take over the role on May 2 from Yuong Ha, who is due to leave later this month.

Ha was one of a number of senior staff to announce their departure from the central bank in the past year. Bank Governor Adrian Orr has attributed the departures to operational changes and individual choice.

