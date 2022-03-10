Left Menu

Govt appoints SBI MD Ashwini Bhatia as Sebi member

Prior to that, he was working as the managing director and chief executive officer of SBI Mutual Fund.He started his career with SBI in 1985 as a probationary officer. Over a 33-years tenure with SBI, he has donned many hats.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-03-2022 11:04 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 11:04 IST
Govt appoints SBI MD Ashwini Bhatia as Sebi member
  • Country:
  • India

The government has appointed State Bank of India (SBI) managing director Ashwani Bhatia as whole-time member (WTM) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Bhatia as a member initially for a period of three years from the date of assumption of charge, sources said.

With Bhatia getting appointed as WTM, there is now only one post of WTM left to be filled in SEBI, sources said.

Bhatia, who is due to retire in May, this year, was elevated as the managing director of SBI in August 2020. Prior to that, he was working as the managing director and chief executive officer of SBI Mutual Fund.

He started his career with SBI in 1985 as a probationary officer. Over a 33-years tenure with SBI, he has donned many hats. He has taken the lead in revamping the entire credit structure and processes of SBI.

Last month, the government appointed Madhabi Puri Buch as the new chairperson of Sebi, the first woman to head the capital market regulator.

She replaced Ajay Tyagi, whose five-year term came to an end on February 28.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

 India
3
Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

 United States
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011493 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011493 update: Here's what's new

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022