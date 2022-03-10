Goldman Sachs to exit Russia
Goldman Sachs Group Inc said on Thursday it was closing its operations in Russia, becoming the first major Wall Street bank to exit the country following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
"Goldman Sachs is winding down its business in Russia in compliance with regulatory and licensing requirements," the bank said in an emailed statement. In its annual filing earlier, the bank had disclosed a credit exposure to Russia of $650 million.
