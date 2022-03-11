Sensex rallies for 4th straight day, closes 86 points higher

The Indian equities markets key indices Sensex and Nifty closed in the positive for the fourth straight day on Friday. The markets witnessed volatile trading with a positive bias. The Sensex started the day with over 200 points of loss at 55,218.78 points. The index later turned positive surging to a high of 55,833.95 points.

The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex closed the day at 55,550.30 points, which is 85.91 points or 0.15 per cent higher from its previous day's close at 55,464.39 points. Earlier the Sensex slipped to a low of 55,049.95 points in the intra-day. This is the fourth consecutive day of the rally in the Indian stock markets. The Sensex had gained 817.06 points or 1.50 per cent on Thursday.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange closed 35.55 points or 0.21 per cent higher at 16,630.45 points against its previous day's close at 16,594.90 points. The Nifty also witnessed volatility. The Nifty started the day in the red at 16,528.80 points and slipped to a low of 16,470.90 points and touched a high of 16,694.40 points in the intra-day.

There was good buying support in pharma, FMCG, banking and financial stocks. Sun Pharma jumped 3.82 per cent to Rs 902.15. Dr Reddy's Laboratories rose 2.07 per cent to Rs 3974.85. ITC climbed 1.81 per cent to Rs 236.20. Power Grid Corporation rose 1.70 per cent to Rs 212.45. Titan closed 1.12 per cent higher at Rs 2494.70.

Half of the 30 scrips that are part of the benchmark Sensex closed in the red. Nestle India slipped 1.76 per cent to Rs 17322.80. Maruti Suzuki fell 1.38 per cent to Rs 7106.65. NTPC closed 0.75 per cent down at Rs 131.90. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)