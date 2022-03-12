U.S. sanctions Russian board members at Novikombank and ABR Management
Reuters | Updated: 12-03-2022 07:04 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 07:04 IST
The United States on Friday sanctioned several board members at Novikombank and ABR Management, including Vice Governor of St. Petersburg Vladimir Nikolaevich Knyaginin, over the Ukraine crisis, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The United States
- State
- Ukraine
- Novikombank
- Blinken
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Over 11 cr balance, unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses available with States/UTs: Centre
Only 48 pc of eligible population in Manipur fully vaccinated against COVID-19, BJP's double-engine govt has failed the state's people: Jairam Ramesh
MP: Cong urges Chouhan to restore old pension scheme for state govt employees
SC refuses to entertain plea of WB BJP leaders seeking deployment of central forces in 108 state municipalities going to polls on Feb 27.
Centre asks states, UTs to allow relaxation of Covid curbs