Left Menu

HAI re-elects IHCL MD Puneet Chhatwal as president

Apart from Chhatwal, the other members include Vice President KB Kachru -Chairman Emeritus and Principal Advisor, South Asia Radisson Hotel Group Honorary Secretary JK Mohanty - MD Swosti Premium Ltd and Honorary Treasurer Patu Keswani - Chairman and MD Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd.The team will continue to direct the association throughout its term of office till 2023, the statement noted.The industry body further said Rupak Gupta, Managing Director UP Hotels Ltd and Surinder Singh, Area Director, IHC Ltd are the two newly elected committee members.The industry is on the road to recovery on the back of domestic tourism.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2022 13:02 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 12:58 IST
HAI re-elects IHCL MD Puneet Chhatwal as president
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Hospitality industry body Hotel Association of India on Monday said it has re-elected Indian Hotels Company MD and CEO Puneet Chhatwal as its President.

The executive committee, in recognition of the current team's efforts in the period of the last two extremely difficult pandemic-ridden years, decided unanimously to re-elect the management committee for another consecutive term of two years, Hotel Association of India (HAI) said in a statement.

HAI, which held its annual general meeting last week, said its AGM was followed by the meeting of the executive committee to elect the four office-bearers. Apart from Chhatwal, the other members include Vice President KB Kachru -Chairman Emeritus and Principal Advisor, South Asia Radisson Hotel Group; Honorary Secretary JK Mohanty - MD Swosti Premium Ltd and Honorary Treasurer Patu Keswani - Chairman and MD Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd.

The team will continue to direct the association throughout its term of office till 2023, the statement noted.

The industry body further said Rupak Gupta, Managing Director UP Hotels Ltd and Surinder Singh, Area Director, IHC Ltd are the two newly elected committee members.

''The industry is on the road to recovery on the back of domestic tourism. The recent announcement of the resumption of regular international passenger flights from March 27 will aid the recovery further,'' HAI said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station; Fish waste become octopus food as farms expand amid captivity concerns and more

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freez...

 Global
4
Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022