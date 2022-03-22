Left Menu

Hester Biosciences to foray into pet care segment from April

22-03-2022
Hester Biosciences on Tuesday said it will foray into the rapidly growing pet care segment from the next month.

With a growth rate of 14 per cent this year, India has the fastest-growing pet care market worldwide, which brings exciting and valuable opportunities for the poultry vaccine maker, the Ahmedabad-based company said in a statement.

The expansion perfectly aligns with the company's core beliefs and its vision to provide better health for human beings through healthy animals, it added.

The company's initial pet care portfolio will include products ranging from dermatology, grooming, anti-infective, and speciality products and the complete portfolio will target both veterinarians and pet parents with offerings that cater to the evolving needs of pets, it stated.

''The goal is to create and innovate products tailored to pets and their needs. Hester plans to eventually expand by way of pet biologicals and diagnostics,'' the company noted.

It further said that the pet care sector may have started off decades ago as a neglected afterthought but has quickly evolved into an empathetic and emotive sector as the Indian population is realising how care and compassion to pets can create a positive change in their own lives and mental health.

''With this thought at the forefront, Hester’s pet care project is tentatively scheduled to hit the floor in April 2022,'' it noted.

Hester Biosciences is a leading animal healthcare company engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of vaccines and other products.

