Ukraine says seven humanitarian corridors agreed, no safe passage from Mariupol

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 24-03-2022 13:10 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 13:04 IST
Agreement has been reached on the establishment of seven humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians from Ukrainian towns and cities on Thursday, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.
She said civilians trying to leave besieged Mariupol would find transport at nearby Berdyansk, making clear Russia was not allowing a safe corridor to be created to or from the centre of the southern port city.
