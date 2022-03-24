Left Menu

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-03-2022 21:17 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 21:16 IST
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to address 'Wings India 2022' in Hyd
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@JM_Scindia)
Hyderabad, Mar 24 (PTI): Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will on Friday address the ongoing 'Wings India 2022'--Asia's largest event on civil aviation here.

The four-day event with the theme ''India@75: New Horizon for Aviation Industry'' kicked off today at Begumpet Airport here and will conclude on March 27.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh are among other dignitaries, who will also address the event on Friday, a release said.

The event on civil aviation (Commercial, General and Business) focusses on new business acquisition, investments, policy formation and regional connectivity, it said.

More than 125 international and domestic exhibitors are participating in the Wings India 2022, which is being jointly organised by Ministry of Civil Aviation and FICCI, the release said. Several foreign dignitaries, ambassadors, representatives from various sectors of aviation like Airlines, Airport Operators, Airports Agencies, Civil Aviation Authorities, Consultant, Engineering, Flight/ Simulator Training, Flight Operations / Transportation, Maintenanceepair and Overhaul Agencies, Pilot / Instructor, Sales, Service or Support etc. will be taking part in the event, the release added.

