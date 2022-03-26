Legislators must maintain balance between rights, duties: Bihar Speaker
A new India will be created if elected representatives and citizens of the country discharge their fundamental duties as enshrined in the Constitution, the Speaker said.
Elected representatives must create a new image of India with constructive use of their Constitutional rights and duties, Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha said on Saturday.
Concluding a debate on the constitutional rights and duties of the elected representatives in the Bihar Assembly, the Speaker said they should serve as role models for people by fulfilling duties prescribed in the Constitution. "Legislators must maintain a balance between their rights and duties as both are equally important," he said. A new India will be created if elected representatives and citizens of the country discharge their fundamental duties as enshrined in the Constitution, the Speaker said. "The Constitution has given us several powers in form of Fundamental Rights. At the same time certain Fundamental Duties have also been specified for us in the Constitution,'' Sinha said. The Speaker on February 28 had assured legislators that they would be allowed to air their views during a special discussion on ''Faith in the Constitution and its principles and responsibilities of members''.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
