India exports Alphonso, Kesar mango to Japan

This season's first consignment of Alphonso and Kesar mango from India has been exported to Japan, the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry said on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2022 20:13 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 20:12 IST
The first consignment of Alphonso and Kesar mango was sent to Japan on March 26.. Image Credit: ANI
This season's first consignment of Alphonso and Kesar mango from India has been exported to Japan, the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry said on Monday. Alphonso and Kesar varieties of Mangoes were exported by Berrydale Foods (OPC) Pvt Ltd, a registered exporter of Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) to Lawson Retail Chain, Japan, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The consignment was sent on March 26. A mango festival is being organised in Tokyo, Japan as a part of Azadi ki Amrit Mahotsav, in collaboration with the Embassy of India, Japan & Invest India on Monday, wherein Mango exhibition and tasting is done at various outlets of Lawson supermarkets. APEDA has taken a number of export promotion activities and initiatives, by way of development of virtual portals for organising virtual trade fairs, farmer connect portal, e-office, Hortinet Traceability system, Buyer Seller Meets, Reverse Buyer Seller Meets, product-specific campaigns etc.

APEDA, a statutory body under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, is the nodal agency for promoting Indian agro and processed food exports and is responsible for facilitating and promoting export of horticulture, floriculture, processed food, poultry products, dairy and other agro products. (ANI)

