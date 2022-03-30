Left Menu

Usha extends collaboration with Japanese Janome Corp for 20 yrs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2022 19:51 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 19:38 IST
Usha extends collaboration with Japanese Janome Corp for 20 yrs
Consumer durables maker Usha International on Wednesday said it has signed an agreement with Japanese sewing machine company Janome Corporation, extending their collaboration for the next 20 years.

Usha International and Janome Corporation had started their partnership in 1993 with the Indian firm marketing Janome machines in the domestic market.

''This agreement underscores its commitment to grow the market further by introducing technologically superior sewing machines to cater to evolving needs of the existing as well as the new-age customers,'' the company said in a statement.

Stating that the growth potential of the sewing machine category in India is ''humongous'', Usha said it aims to ''lead this growth of fully automatic sewing machines business'' which is expected to double over the next decade.

Usha International President, Sewing Machines Business, Parveen Kumarr Sahni said, ''We started marketing their products in India in 1993 and the agreement we signed today will further strengthen our partnership and take the sewing machine industry in India to greater heights. Our aim is to grow the sewing segment with a focus on the experiential.'' Due to the growing culture of do-it-yourself in India a large number of consumers are taking up sewing thereby increasing the demand for products with user-friendly technology, the company said.

''The Usha Janome fully automatic sewing machines powered by Japanese technology are the perfect choice to bring alive one's creativity with their user-friendly features and an increasingly acceptable price range that fits all needs and wants of our patrons,'' Sahni said.

