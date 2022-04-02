Industry sector in Odisha set for 14.5pc growth in current fiscal: Patnaik

After a stellar performance in the 2021-22 fiscal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday said that the industry sector of Odisha is set for a 14.5 per cent growth in the current financial year. Patnaik pointed out that "spectacular growth" of 10.1 per cent in the industry sector in 2021-22 was "way ahead" of the national GDP of 8.8 per cent in the same period. He was addressing a Business Eminence Awards function organised by 'Dharitri' and 'Orissa Post'.

"This is really quite a good time for our industries. I hope all entrepreneurs and top business leaders of the state will carry the momentum forward in the current financial year," the chief minister said.

Patnaik pointed out that Odisha has received over Rs.4.4 lakh crore investment intent during the last three years despite the COVID-19 pandemic. "This could create employment opportunities for over 1.5 lakh people, and Odisha will continue to be the most favoured destination of investors from across the globe," the chief minister said. The chief minister also congratulated the 'Dharitri' and 'Orissa Post' for organising the event which will encourage the business community of Odisha.

"Our business eco-system is one of the best in India and we will continue to make improvements to provide the best possible opportunities to people who can create jobs in our state," he said.

Congratulating the award winners, he said they have become role models for the state's young entrepreneurs by registering achievements through the tough times of the COVID-19 pandemic to create a positive business atmosphere in Odisha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)