DB Schenker appoints Kinjal Pande as CEO for India and subcontinent

Global logistics services provider DB Schenker on Monday said it has appointed Kinjal Pande as the new CEO (chief executive officer) for India and the Indian subcontinent with immediate effect.

Pande, who succeeded interim CEO Vivek Chopra, brings a wide experience from other leading global forwarders in the logistics industry, the company said.

Chopra had stepped in as the interim CEO after the then incumbent Vishal Sharma moved in a new role in China, it added.

Chopra, however, remained in charge of air freight for India and the Indian subcontinent.

''India is one of the key growth markets in the region and I am confident that Kinjal...will be a great addition to the team,” said Niklas Wilmking, Asia-Pacific CEO of the company.

The new appointment is part of a recent leadership reorganization to help DB Schenker strengthen its position in the Asia-Pacific region.

Germany-headquartered DB Schenker is one of the leading organizations in the logistics industry in India and globally.

With 30 office locations and more than 49 warehouses covering more than 3.9 million sq ft of warehousing space, Schenker India Pvt Ltd is one of the leading providers of integrated logistics services in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)