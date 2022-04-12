Avishkar Diagnostics' latest CME highlights the potential of Regenerative Medicine and Cosmetic Gynaecology

New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI/PNN): City Mayor Anandita Mukherjee recently inaugurated a CME for doctors and researchers in the field of medical science. The CME that was focused on the recent advancement in healthcare also focused on the impact of advancements on women's health, social welfare, and education. More than 150 doctors from various specialties attended the CME.

The CME talked in detail about Regenerative Medicine, stem cells, Platelet Rich Plasma Therapy, Laser, Radio-frequency in aesthetics, and functional medicine. Dr Shashi Bhushan Pandey, a renowned Radiologist, and Foetal medicine expert who is also the founder-director of Avishkar Diagnostics announced the Centre of Excellence for Cosmetic / Functional Gynaecology, Urogynaecology, and regenerative medicine. This will address many degenerative and chronic conditions like Stress urinary Incontinence, Pelvic floor management, Premature Ovarian failure, and other health complications.

The CME was a great insight into the future of healthcare after two years of the pandemic. Prabhu Mishra, President of the International Association of stemcell & Regenerative Medicine (IASRM) was one of the keynote speakers. He talked about the recent developments in the space of regenerative medicine. He also spoke about cosmetic gynecology and how it can address the intimate health and cosmetic expectations of patients. He expressed his interest to collaborate with scientists, doctors, and academicians to research and achieve newer milestones to improve health and quality of life. Cosmetic Gynecology or Female Cosmetic Genital Surgery (FCGS) is one of the fastest-growing subspecialties for women in the elective surgery arena. It needs expert knowledge in Gynecology, Urogynecology, Urology, and Plastic surgery. It involves cosmetic procedures to improve the aesthetic looks of the vaginal region or vulva along with functional vaginal repairing for enhancing or restoring some of the sexual functions that show changes in the wake of childbirth or aging. It also addresses Vaginal atrophy, hormones management, Menopause, Vaginal Rejuvenation, and sexual dysfunctions.

People generally don't give importance to the changes that arise in terms of female sexual health post-delivery or as a result of aging. Dr Shashi expressed the need of giving high importance to female and male sexual health. He said that there should be no stigma around anti-aging and cosmetic care. Healthcare professionals are hoping that his CME will open avenues for better communication about taboo topics in healthcare and serve as a knowledge starter.

