Noor Chona: The first Punjabi singer songwriter to release music NFTs

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] April 13 (ANI/PNN): NFTs are everywhere and they have taken the art industry by storm and what we have seen recently is that even the music industry is not untouched by the arrival of this fascinating piece of technology. Noor Chona, a Delhi based independent singer and songwriter has recently been signed to Ozgod Digital Club, a Decentralised Finance company. For those unversed, NFTs are Non Fungible Tokens and music NFTs are songs which are encoded on the blockchain and are uniquely produced. Noor Chona has been part of the music industry for 7 years now and his struggles are finally paying off. Noor said that earlier, he used to do a lot of ghostwriting and has done so much work for prominent artists and singers without any credit and now that he's got the chance to become the first ever Punjabi singer to release music NFTs, he wants to thank Ozgod Digital Club for the opportunity.

Noor Chona said, "Every artist looks for such opportunities and now that I have got a start, I will not stop and will keep coming up with more music. I am really thankful to the Ozgod for giving me the opportunity and becoming a support throughout this journey." Noor Chona has been working since 2015 and in 2019, he dropped his first song which was an independent project called "Urban Heer". Noor Chona's songs can be heard online and after releasing his first song as a result of this collaboration, he has three more songs to come soon.

The NFT music coming from Noor Chona's called "Nach Ke Dikha" and he said that he will reveal more details about it soon on his social media handles. Follow him on the Instagram to stay updated.

